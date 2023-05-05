President highlights close Taiwan-Japan ties in meeting with Japanese lawmaker

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) highlighted close Taiwan-Japan ties during a meeting with Japan’s former House of Councillors President Santo Akiko on Thursday (May 4).

Santo is a consultant to the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council and a long-time supporter of Taiwan. In 2021, Santo introduced a resolution backing Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization that was unanimously passed by the House of Councillors.

In a speech, Tsai said Taiwan and Japan are important partners in regional security cooperation, per a Presidential Office press release. She thanked the Japanese government for repeatedly emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan will resume one-year compulsory military service starting next year to continue strengthening its self-defense capabilities, she said. Taiwan is also willing to continue to deepen cooperation with democratic partners such as Japan to jointly maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, she added.

Tsai said that Taiwan and Japan also closely engage in economic and trade cooperation. Japan is Taiwan's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totaling US$88.2 billion (NT$2.7 trillion) last year, reaching a historic high, she said.

Also, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Sony are collaborating on a plant in Kumamoto, Japan, the president said. Taiwan believes this project will help promote more technological cooperation between the two countries and build a more secure and resilient supply chain, she said.

Santo said that amid difficult global challenges, Taiwan actively promotes diplomacy and its efforts have garnered recognition from many democratic countries. She pointed out that Taiwan and Japan have often taken care of each other and have cooperated and assisted each other in many spiritual and economic aspects, which can be said to be the hallmarks of a true friendship.

Santo said that many countries have condemned and sanctioned regimes that disrespect human rights and control free speech, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's military actions.

Japan is committed to world peace but must first maintain peace in Asia, Santo said. She emphasized that Japan will strongly support Taiwan's participation in international organizations, in the hope that Taiwan can contribute positively to the world.

Santo's delegation includes Councillors Funayama Yasue and Imai Eriko, Representative Shimajiri Aiko, and the head of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, Izumi Hiroyasu.