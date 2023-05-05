US says China prefers peaceful annexation of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) still favors non-combative means to annex Taiwan, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Thursday (May 4) at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on global threats.

Commenting on Senator Rick Scott’s concern about a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan, Haines said, “We continue to assess that Xi would prefer to achieve unification of Taiwan through peaceful means.” However, “the reality is that he has directed his military to provide him with the military option, essentially to be able to take it without concern of (U.S.) intervention,” she said.

This factor affects Xi's ability and decision-making to attack Taiwan, Haines added.

Regarding the potential impact of China's aggression toward Taiwan on the U.S. economy, Haines said the extent depends on the situation at the time and that she cannot provide an accurate prediction at present. She also said if Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is hindered from normal operations, there would be “an enormous global financial impact that will run somewhere between US$600 billion (NT$18.4 trillion) to over US$1 trillion on an annual basis for the first several years on the global financial economy.”

In terms of U.S.-China relations, Haines said that the relationship is becoming increasingly challenging, and Xi’s speech in March accusing the U.S. of suppressing China is his most direct public criticism of the country to date. This demonstrates that Xi has long been distrustful of the U.S. and firmly believes it is trying to contain China, reflecting Beijing's increasing pessimism about U.S.-China relations, she said.

Meanwhile, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Scott Berrier said that Xi has been responsible for promoting China's rise for many years and has become increasingly aggressive in his speeches since his third term began. There are different possible timelines for when China may attack Taiwan, including 2025, 2027, 2035, and 2049, but how to interpret them varies depending on the individual, Berrier said.

He said Xi has ordered the military to be prepared, but it is unclear for what or when. The Defense Intelligence Agency is closely monitoring the situation and analyzing every word Xi says, Berrier said.