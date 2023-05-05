Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (May 4) and 6 a.m. on Friday (May 5).

Of the 10 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet was tracked crossing the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 67 military aircraft and 23 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of one out of 10 PLA aircraft. (MND image)