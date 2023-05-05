MATCHDAY: Leverkusen hosts Cologne in Rhine derby

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

GERMANY

The Bundesliga has two Friday night games for the first time in 12 years because the Rhine derby between Bayer Leverkusen and Cologne was moved forward to give Leverkusen as much time as possible to prepare for its Europa League semifinal at Roma on May 11. Leverkusen was originally due to host Cologne on Sunday. But Cologne officials are unhappy with the change and with how it was communicated — or not — adding a heated buildup to what was already sure to be a heated encounter. Leverkusen is unbeaten in 14 games across all competitions, its best run since 2017, while Cologne lost 1-0 to Freiburg last weekend after four games unbeaten. Mainz hosts relegation-threatened Schalke for the other game Friday.

