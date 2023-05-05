Browns agree to terms with S Rodney McLeod on 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns added needed experience and depth to their secondary Thursday, agreeing on a one-year contract with veteran free agent safety Rodney McLeod.

The 32-year-old McLeod has started 138 games in his NFL career. He spent last season with Indianapolis, finishing with 96 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

Terms of McLeod's deal were not immediately known.

With Cleveland, McLeod will be reunited with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was hired in the offseason to fix a unit that woefully underperformed last season. McLeod and Schwartz won a Super Bowl together with Philadelphia in the 2017 season.

McLeod played six seasons with the Eagles after breaking in and spending four seasons with the Rams.

McLeod's familiarity with Schwartz and his system will be a major asset to the Browns. He'll also fit in nicely with expected starters Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill, who signed as a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with Kansas City.

McLeod has played both strong and free safety.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL