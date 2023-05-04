Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan at 11:38 p.m. Thursday (May 4), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 67.7 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 14.5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and a 3 in Taitung County, Nantou County, and Kaohsiung City. An intensity level of 2 was reported in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Taichung City, and Tainan City.

An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Chiayi City, Changhua County, Yilan County, Miaoli County, Pingtung County, and Hsinchu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.