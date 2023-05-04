Flexible Manufacturing Systems for Pharmaceutical Industry Market Forecast to 2031 – Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

Report Ocean has released a market research report on the Flexible Manufacturing Systems for Pharmaceutical Industry Market, covering 150+ countries and analyzing over 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports per year. The report, prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals, utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. It also examines the industry’s regulations and policies and potential future advancements.

The global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market revenue was around US$ 3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceuticals include all the systems designed to quickly adapt to changes in market and industry conditions about the pharmaceutical industry. To maintain profitability and competitiveness, pharmaceutical manufacturers might utilize these systems to efficiently utilize their plants, facilities, and other capacities.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The number of individuals suffering from common and unusual diseases has greatly increased due to the growing elderly population in the world. As a result, there is a greater need for generic, specialized, and other medicines. Thus, this factor drives the market growth.

Large investments in healthcare infrastructure in developed nations fuel global market growth.

The need for qualified professionals is anticipated to hamper the market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the flexible manufacturing systems of the pharmaceutical industry. During pandemic disruptions in the supply chains, several players scaled back operations in nations like China, the U.S., and India. Flexible manufacturing system providers for the growth of the pharmaceutical industry were immediately influenced by this disruption. Additionally, major nations’ intense focus on the creation of vaccines has positively impacted the market’s expansion. The flexibility of production systems for the pharmaceutical business is predicted to increase with the reopening of research centers.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the flexible production systems for the pharmaceutical industry market in terms of revenue.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly due to an increase in population and significant investments in the region’s pharmaceutical industry.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market are:

Angstrom Technology

Biologics Modular

Chempharm

Cytiva

ESC (Environmental Systems Corporation)

Exyte GmbH

G-CON Manufacturing

Germfree Laboratories Inc

IPM Technologies

Keyplants Ab

ModuleCo Ltd

Modwave LLC

Nicomac Srl

NNE

Pharmadule Morimatsu AB

PR Pharma Engineers Pvt Ltd

Univercells Technologies

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Technology, End-User Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Modular manufacturing

Data-driven manufacturing

Single-use manufacturing

Continuous manufacturing

Segmentation based on Technology

Hardware

Software

Segmentation based on End User Industry

Large Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

o Method

? Machine Flexibility

? Volume Flexibility

Medium and Small Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

