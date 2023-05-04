Flat Panel Antenna Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2023-2031

Report Ocean has released a market research report on the Flat Panel Antenna Market, covering 150+ countries and analyzing over 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports per year. The report, prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals, utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. It also examines the industry’s regulations and policies and potential future advancements.
The global flat panel antenna market revenue was around US$ 436 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
A flat panel antenna is an example of a directional antenna because it only transmits and receives radio signals in a single direction. The signal can spread over a bigger area thanks to the wider beam of the device. Apart from being used for military, naval, and commercial aircraft radar, flat-panel antennas are currently being researched for maritime satellite communications applications.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rising public awareness of technological developments in satellite and space research drives the growth of the flat panel antenna market.
The use of ultra-thin flat-panel antennae in a variety of applications is fueling market expansion.
Flat panel antennas are being used more frequently in a variety of end-use verticals, opening up a lucrative opportunity in the market.
Lack of skilled employees and high construction and maintenance costs for the infrastructure required to support flat panel antennas may hinder the market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global flat panel antenna market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, the flat panel antenna market has been impacted by disruptions in production, manufacturing, demand, and supply of antenna components. The production of antenna systems, subsystems, and individual components is affected. Although supply chain issues have temporarily stopped the production of antenna equipment, a satellite cannot function properly without this equipment.
Regional Insights
North America dominates the flat panel antenna market due to the presence of major players. The implementation of SATCOM infrastructure has received great support from North American authorities. The increasing use of flat panel antennas across a range of end-use verticals is creating profitable market opportunities.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global flat panel antenna market are:
Hanwha Phasor
TTI Norte
L3Harria Technologies
Ball Aerospace
RadioWaves
SATPRO TECH
NXT Communications
ALCAN Systems
C-COM Satellites
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global flat panel antenna market segmentation focuses on Type, Operating Frequency, End-Use Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Electronically steered
Mechanically steered
Segmentation based on Operating Frequency
C and X band
Ku K and Ka band
Segmentation based on End-Use Vertical
Aviation
Telecommunications
Military
Commercial
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key Questions Answered in The Report:
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
- Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?
- What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?
- What are the principal key elements riding the market?
- What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?
- Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?
- What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?
- Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?
- What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?
- What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?
