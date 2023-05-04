Livestock Insurance Market Growth 2023 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2031

Report Ocean has released a market research report on the Livestock Insurance Market, covering 150+ countries and analyzing over 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports per year. The report, prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals, utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. It also examines the industry’s regulations and policies and potential future advancements.

The global livestock insurance market revenue was around US$ 2.81 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.79 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Livestock insurance offers protection in the case that a livestock animal dies due to disease or an accident, including natural disasters and fatal injuries brought on by other animals. Coverage might, in some circumstances, also include the time of cow death. However, a doctor’s certificate must be submitted with this. When cattle die, the farmer has a loss of income and a disruption in the rearing schedule. Livestock insurance compensates the farmers if the loss is greater than a certain threshold, allowing them to fully control the loss.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

An increase in the number of diseases affecting their cattle fuels the livestock insurance market.

The high premiums for livestock insurance hamper the market growth.

Government offers a number of programs and subsidies for livestock insurance to safeguard the animals from risk and danger which enables farmers to make more money. As a result, it is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the livestock insurance market. This sector has suffered a significant economic loss due to the lockdown. A fall in both supply and demand for animal goods is one of the problems brought on by the lockdown. Additionally, farmers were unable to pay the premiums for livestock insurance due to the decline in demand, and many small-scale farmers were unable to afford to purchase the coverage for their cattle. However, due to a lack of demand, many animals could not be fed properly, which resulted in serious illnesses. As a result, farmers preferred to buy livestock insurance to pay for the costs associated with treating their animals.

Regional Insights

North America experienced the highest growth in the livestock insurance market. This was related to the fact that livestock insurance has become increasingly popular in the area as farmers and ranchers work to preserve and improve animal by-products like eggs, beef meat, and dairy products by obtaining notable livestock price insurance coverage. Additionally, insurers are improving their current products and educating livestock owners to ensure the maximum level of safety for their animals. These efforts include providing medical claims, coverage for accidental deaths, and permanent disability.

Segmentation Analysis

The global livestock insurance market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, End User and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Commercial Mortality Insurance

Non-commercial Mortality Insurance

Segmentation based on Application

Dairy

Cattle

Swine

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Bancassurance

Agents and Brokers

Segmentation based on End User

Commercial

o Commercial Type

? Dairy Farmers

? Groups

Individuals

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

