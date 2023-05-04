Asia- pacific Industrial Enzymes Market Changing Business Models and Their Influence on Market Forecast till 2031

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Asia- pacific Industrial Enzymes Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition. Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Key factors driving the market growth include new enzyme technologies striving to enhance cost efficiencies and productivity, and growing interest among consumers in substituting petrochemical products with other organic compounds such as enzymes. Other factor propelling market growth includes surging demand from textile manufacturers, animal feed producers, detergent manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, bioethanol producers and cosmetics vendors. While the factors that restricts the market from growth is stringent regulation.

Carbohydrases segment is further sub segmented into amylases, cellulases, lactases and others. The Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes market is segmented based on product type categories into three notable segments; food & beverages enzymes, technical enzymes and others. In 2018, food & beverages enzymes segment is valued to rule with highest market share. However, technical enzymes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

In 2019, the COVID-19 epidemic swept the globe. It brought everything to a halt. It had an impact on the entire world economy. Moreover, a great number of people have also perished. In total, 5,091,465 fatalities and 252,297,094 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide. A majority of the nations on earth were affected by the pandemic. The pandemic brought some kind of loss in the majority of industries. The epidemic caused a slowdown in the chemical industry as well. According to Statista, the business generated over US$ 3.94 trillion in worldwide sales in 2019. An all-time high of US$5.4 trillion in revenue was produced by the sector in 2014.

The level of rivalry among well-known international corporations has been determined by studying a number of key industries, as well as market competition, market share, current developments in the sector, novel product launches, alliances, mergers, and acquisitions by key corporations.

The key market players for Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes market are listed below;

AB Enzymes

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Sigma-Aldrich

Adisseo

AEB Africa (Pty) Ltd .

Zymetech

Enzymatica AB

Novus International

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Bioresource International, Inc

Biocatalysts

Lesaffre

Qingdao Vland Biotech Inc

Aum Enzymes

Novozymes

Roche Diagnostics International Ltd

Nature Bioscience Pvt. L.T.D

Dupont Nutrition & Health

BASF SE

Amano Enzyme Inc

The market is further segmented into;

Products,

Product Type

Industry

Sources

The Asia-Pacific Industrial Enzymes market is segmented based on products into four notable segments; Type, Product Type, Industry and Sources. In 2018, carbohydrases segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at a specific CAGR.

Food and beverage product type is further sub-segmented into bakery enzymes, brewing enzymes, dairy enzymes and others. Baker enzyme segment is growing at the highest market share and CAGR in the forecast period. Technical enzyme segment is segmented into detergent enzymes, biofuel enzymes, textile enzymes and others.

The Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes market is segmented based on Industry into eleven notable segments; food & beverages, cleaning agents, animal feed, biofuels, textile, research & biotechnology, diagnostics, paper & pulp industry, leathers, starch processing and others. In 2018, food & beverages segment is projected to rule with the highest market shares rising at specific CAGR. However, animal feed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. As research is increasing in pharmaceutical and life science the demand of enzymes involved in biotechnology is also increasing. Bakery segment is growing with the highest market share. While cleansing agent segment is further segmented into laundry detergents, automatic dishwash detergents and others. Laundry detergents segment is growing with the highest market share and highest CAGR.

The Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes market is segmented based on sources into three notable segments; micro-organisms, animals and plants. In 2018, micro-organisms segment is likely to rule with the highest market share and rising at the highest CAGR. As isolation of enzymes from micro-organisms is easy and convenient process the so enzymes extracted from micro-organism are high in demand. Food & beverage industry is further segmented into bakery, brewing, dairy and others.

Based on Country, the market is segmented into 11 main countries;

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

