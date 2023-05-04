Europe Powder Coating Market Market Dynamics and Trends Influencing Industry Size, Share, and Growth Analysis | Arkema Group, Asian Paints

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Europe Powder Coating Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition. Europe powder coating market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Increasing technological advancements, growth of stringent environment regulations and rising applications across end-user industries are driving the market. On the other hand, difficult to obtain thin film and high startup cost as well as high energy consumption is hampering the growth of market.

The Europe powder coating market is segmented based on resin type into two notable segments; thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset are sub segmented into Epoxy Polyester hybrid, epoxy, polyester, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. Thermoplastic is sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) and polyolefin.

COVID-19 Impact

In 2019, the COVID-19 epidemic swept the globe. It brought everything to a halt. It had an impact on the entire world economy. Moreover, a great number of people have also perished. In total, 5,091,465 fatalities and 252,297,094 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide. A majority of the nations on earth were affected by the pandemic. The pandemic brought some kind of loss in the majority of industries. The epidemic caused a slowdown in the chemical industry as well. According to Statista, the business generated over US$ 3.94 trillion in worldwide sales in 2019. An all-time high of US$5.4 trillion in revenue was produced by the sector in 2014.

The level of rivalry among well-known international corporations has been determined by studying a number of key industries, as well as market competition, market share, current developments in the sector, novel product launches, alliances, mergers, and acquisitions by key corporations.

Product Type Segmentation

Our tailormade report can help companies and investors make efficient strategic moves by exploring the crucial information on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market predictions.

Apart from the general projections, our report outstands as it includes thoroughly studied variables, such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timeline for 2020/ 2021

Analysis on COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

In light of COVID-19, the report includes a range of factors that impacted the market. It also discusses the trends. Based on the upstream and downstream markets, the report precisely covers all factors, including an analysis of the supply chain, consumer behaviour, demand, etc. Our report also describes how vigorously COVID-19 has affected diverse regions and significant nations.

Report Include:

Market Behaviour/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behaviour/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Each report by the Report Ocean contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The key market players for Europe powder coating market are listed below;

3M

Akzo nobel N.V

Arkema Group

Asian Paints

Axalta coating systems, LLC

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Limited

Cloverdale Paint Inc

Diamond Vogel

Evonik Industries AG

Hentzen Coatings, Inc

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co.,LTD

Marpol Private Limited

Ppg industries, Inc

Rpm International Inc

Somar

The sherwin-williams company

Wacker Chemie AG

The market is further segmented into;

Resin Type

Substrate

Coating Method

End User

The Europe powder coating market is segmented on the bases of substrate. Substrate is sub segmented on the basis of Metallic and Non-metallic. The Europe powder coating market is segmented on the bases of coating method. Coating method is sub segmented on the basis of electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process and flame spraying.

The Europe powder coating market is segmented on the bases of end user. End user is sub segmented on the basis of appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, furniture and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into;

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Switzerland

Netherlands

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Europe powder coating market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 20 players in the market.

