Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach A Value Of $ Billion By 2023

Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System is an advanced set of data analysis tools and metrics for comprehensive workforce performance measurement and improvement. It analyzes recruitment, staffing, training and development, personnel, and compensation and benefits, as well as standard ratios that consist of time to fill, cost per hire, accession rate, retention rate, add rate, replacement rate, time to start and offer acceptance rate.
The global market for Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors.
The APAC Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.
The United States Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.
The Europe Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.
The China Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.
Global key Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System players cover SAP, Kronos, Oracle, IBM and ADP, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.
Report Coverage
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, value chain analysis, etc.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the global Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System market, with both quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers understand how the Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War.
The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2028. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue in USD millions.
Market Segmentation:
The study segments the Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System market and forecasts the market size by Type (Cloud Based and On-premises,), by Application (SMEs and Large Enterprises.), and region (APAC, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa).
Segmentation by type
Cloud Based
On-premises
Segmentation by application
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Segmentation by region
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Major companies covered
SAP
Kronos
Oracle
IBM
ADP
SAS
WorkForce Software
Workday
Visier
Microsoft
Anaplan
Hubstaff
Chapter Introduction
Chapter 1: Scope of Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System, Research Methodology, etc.
Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System market size and CAGR, Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
Chapter 3: Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System revenue, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022
Chapter 4: Global Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, revenue segment by country, by type, and application.
Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace
Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis
Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers
Chapter 12: Global Enterprise Workforce Analytics (WFA) System market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application
Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including SAP, Kronos, Oracle, IBM, ADP, SAS, WorkForce Software, Workday and Visier, etc.
Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
