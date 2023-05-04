Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for special tribunal at The Hague

In a keynote speech during a visit to the Netherlands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would like to see Russian President Vladimir Putin stand trial for war crimes at The Hague.

"[He is] the one who deserves to be sentenced for these criminal actions right here in the capital of international law, and I'm sure we'll see that happen when we win," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy called for the creation of an international tribunal to deal with "Russia's crime of aggression."

"Whoever brings war must receive judgement," he added.

He said while Ukraine's courts will deal with most crimes committed by Russian occupying forces, "only one institution is capable of responding to the original crime, the crime of aggression, a tribunal."

The International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, cannot prosecute the broader crime of aggression itself.

"If we want true justice, we should not look for excuses and should not refer to the shortcomings of the current international law but make bold decisions that will correct that shortcomings that unfortunately exist in international law," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy visits International Criminal Court

He earlier met top officials at the ICC, which currently probing possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the war in Ukraine.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, over responsibility for war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The court's accusation centered around the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. Moscow said the warrant had no legal bearing on the Russian president.

The ICC prosecutes individuals charged with severe war crimes and the International Court of Justice is charged with resolving legal disputes between states. But both ultimately have limited power and the idea of a tribunal to deal with the war in Ukraine has been raised in the past by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Russia, like the United States and China, has not ratified the Rome Statute that grants the ICC jurisdiction. It typically does not extradite its citizens.

Ukraine is also not a fully-fledged ICC member, although it did sign a special dispensation giving the court the right to prosecute war crimes on its territory since the conflict with pro-Russian rebels originally broke out in 2014.

Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the Netherlands

The Ukrainian leader was in the Netherlands on a previously unannounced visit.

He met Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other politicians.

The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, supplying both financial and military aid.

Rutte's government recently promised to deliver 14 modern Leopard 2 tanks, it is buying with Denmark next year.

The Netherlands also joined forces with Germany and Denmark to buy at least 100 older Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine.

lo/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)