Taiwan looks to convert F-5s into drones and intercept Chinese military craft

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) said Thursday (May 4) it's studying the feasibility of converting F-5 fighter jets into unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to intercept Chinese military aircraft when they intrude on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

During a session of the Legislative Yuan's Foreign and National Defense Committee, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asked whether there are plans to convert the F-5 fighter jets to UAVs, given the wear and tear on Air Force fighter jets caused by the incursions of Chinese military craft. NCSIST President Chang Chung-Chung (張忠誠) confirmed that such a plan is in the works.

Wang said the constant intrusions by People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft in the ADIZ detract from training for young pilots and also raises issues such as safety and expenditure of fuel. Wang asked whether the NCSIST has the capability to convert the aging F-5 fighter jets into unmanned aircraft to deal with the regular PLAAF flights in the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

Chang replied the NCSIST can make such a conversion based on existing technology. Wang then requested that Chang present a detailed plan on when the transformation of the fighter jets into drones could be carried out. Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) replied that the military would do so.

The AIDC T-5 Brave Eagle supersonic advanced jet trainer has been mass-produced and allocated to the Air Force in batches. In the future, it will replace about 40 F-5 training aircraft that have been in service for more than 50 years.

The Ministry of National Defense recently said the F-5 is expected to be fully phased out in the fourth quarter of next year, and the production of AIDC T-5 Brave Eagle that year will reach 45, of which 33 will be deployed at Taitung's Chihhang Air Base, and 12 will be deployed at Kaohsiung's Gangshan Air Base.