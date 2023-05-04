Alexa
Taiwan intelligence chief addresses university for first time in 25 years

NSB director general encourages students to join agency

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/04 16:15
File photo of NSB Director General Tsai Ming-yen. 

File photo of NSB Director General Tsai Ming-yen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Security Bureau (NSB) Director General Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) became the first chief of Taiwan's top intelligence agency in 25 years to address students at a university on Thursday (May 4).

Tsai spoke at National Chung Hsing University in Taichung City to encourage students to apply for careers at the NSB, the Liberty Times reported. The last time an intelligence chief addressed students was Yin Tsung-wen (殷宗文) at National Chengchi University in 1998.

Tsai presented an analysis of Taiwan’s current security situation, in which he described the systematic antagonism between the West on the one hand, and Russia and China on the other hand. The more problems Beijing faces at home, including an economic slowdown and domestic opposition, the more its behavior toward other countries will be affected, Tsai said.

The rising threat of Chinese military force against Taiwan following the Russian invasion of Ukraine has attracted the attention of the global community, said the intelligence chief. The United States, the West, Japan, and other countries are now making a direct link between stability in the Taiwan Strait and regional peace and security, he added.

Tsai is a former diplomat who served as Taiwan’s representative to the European Union and Belgium and as deputy foreign minister.
