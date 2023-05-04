Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to speak at The Hague

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold meetings with officials at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the court said without giving further details.

The Ukrainian leader is in the Netherlands for a previously unannounced visit.

His first stop on Thursday was the Dutch Senate building where he was meeting parliamentarians.

Dutch lawmakers confirmed he would deliver a speech at The Hague on Thursday entitled "No peace without justice for Ukraine."

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other politicians, local media reported.

In March, the ICC issued an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes relating to the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Russia denies the charges and says the ICC has no jurisdiction.

The trip comes off the back of Zelenskyy's visit to Finland on Wednesday where he met with leaders from Nordic countries.

"I believe that this year will be decisive for us, for Europe, for Ukraine, decisive for victory," Zelenskyy told reporters in Helsinki.

Here are some of the other headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, May 4:

Ukraine says it destroyed 18 out of 24 Russian drones

Ukraine has down 18 out of 24 kamikaze drones that Russia launched in a pre-dawn attack on Thursday, the Ukrainian air force said.

All missiles and drones targeting Kyiv for the third time have been destroyed, said the city's administration in a statement.

"The Russians have attacked Kyiv using Shahed loitering munitions and missiles, likely the ballistic type," read the statement.

The air defense officials also added that out of 15 drones fired toward the coastal city of Odesa, 12 were destroyed while three struck a university compound.

There were no casualties, said the southern military command.

Drone attack hits Russian oil refinery

Russian emergency responders have extinguished a fire at an oil refinery on Thursday.

The fire reportedly broke out in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk after a drone attack, setting alight tanks that contained oil products.

"A second turbulent night for our emergency services," Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram. He added that there were no casualties.

The incident comes not long after Russia reported a drone attack on the Kremlin, and days after an attack on a Russian oil depot in Crimea. Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks in Russia or Crimea.

Explosions heard in Kyiv

Loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Air defenses are working in the Kyiv region," the regional military administration said on Telegram.

Local media also reported explosions in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa.

