Taiwan defense minister underscores importance of combat preservation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) on Thursday (May 4) underscored the significance of preserving the country's combat power.

Commenting on concerns that China's recent military activities undermine Taiwan’s efforts to bolster its defense, Chiu said that given Taiwan would have no front or rear in a war, preserving combat power is the foundation for military readiness, CNA reported.

During a Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting on Thursday, Chiu said that this year’s Han Kuang exercise would be adjusted to include a scenario involving an attack on Taiwan's east coast. He also pointed out that training in various environments, including urban areas, would be key in improving soldiers’ abilities.

Regarding recent incursions by Chinese unmanned aerial vehicles into Taiwan's air defense identification zone, Chiu said Taiwan has responded systematically by issuing warnings and alerts. Therefore, regardless of whether an aircraft is manned or unmanned, the military must handle any incursion.

If a certain boundary is exceeded, the military would be required to engage in self-defense measures, he said.

Last month, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong was conducting drills near Taiwan’s east coast, as part of the Chinese military’s “Joint Sword” drills. The exercises were in reaction to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on April 5.