Taipei MRT Orange Line reports delays

Delays reported from Nanshijiao to Dingxi due to technical problem

  222
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/04 14:44
Map shows irregularity with southern segment of Taipei MRT Orange Line. (Taipei Metro image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro on Thursday afternoon (May 4) said there would be delays on the Zhonghe-Xinlu or Orange Line (code O) due to a technical problem at Nanshijiao Station.

Taipei Metro said on its Facebook page at 1 p.m. that there was a problem with a switch at Nanshijiao Station on the Orange Line. It has arranged for two-way operations on a single track from Jingan Station to Yongan Market Station, with an interval between trains of about five to 10 minutes.

The company is also providing public buses to transport people from Nanshijiao Station to Dingxi Station. Taipei Metro said the problem occurred at 12:53 p.m. at Nanshijiao Station and work is being carried out to fix the problem.

The company will provide updates on its website, Facebook page, and Metro Taipei app on Google Play and the App Store.
Taipei Metro
Taipei MRT
MRT
Orange Line
Zhonghe–Xinlu Line

