Taipei MRT Orange Line reports delays

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro on Thursday afternoon (May 4) said there would be delays on the Zhonghe-Xinlu or Orange Line (code O) due to a technical problem at Nanshijiao Station.

Taipei Metro said on its Facebook page at 1 p.m. that there was a problem with a switch at Nanshijiao Station on the Orange Line. It has arranged for two-way operations on a single track from Jingan Station to Yongan Market Station, with an interval between trains of about five to 10 minutes.

The company is also providing public buses to transport people from Nanshijiao Station to Dingxi Station. Taipei Metro said the problem occurred at 12:53 p.m. at Nanshijiao Station and work is being carried out to fix the problem.

The company will provide updates on its website, Facebook page, and Metro Taipei app on Google Play and the App Store.