Taiwan adds Israel to list of working holiday destinations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Israel on Wednesday (May 3) agreed to allow citizens to stay in each other’s country for one year using working holiday visas.

Up to 200 openings are available per year for citizens ages 18-30.

This is the 32nd instance of official bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Further details of the exchange, including the expected start date, will be released later, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The move also marks the 30th anniversary since Taiwan and Israel established representative offices. The arrangement allows for deeper exchanges between younger generations, as the two countries share common values and are eager to push for more collaboration, said MOFA.

Israel has become the 18th country where Taiwanese can travel for working holidays. Others include New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.