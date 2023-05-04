Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

MSC cruise ship takes 4,000 visitors to Taiwan

MSC Bellissima is largest cruise ship to have docked in Keelung

  118
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/04 14:19
The MSC Bellissima arrives in Keelung Thursday. (CNA, Hung Tun-chih photo)

The MSC Bellissima arrives in Keelung Thursday. (CNA, Hung Tun-chih photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The MSC Bellissima arrived in Keelung Thursday (May 4) morning, becoming the largest cruise ship ever to have entered the north Taiwan harbor.

The Bellissima measures 171,598 tons and brought 4,620 travelers into Taiwan, though its maximum volume is 5,714 passengers, the Liberty Times reported. Swiss-based MSC Cruises plans to use the ship on a service between Keelung and the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako from January 2024.

The Bellissima, built in France in 2017-2018, entered service in 2019. At 315 meters long and 65 m high, the ship counts as the largest cruise vessel operating in Asian waters.

Travelers can spend time at its eight restaurants and bars, or at its three swimming pools, the report said. MSC employs 1,564 people to work on board, spread over 19 floors.

The ship is scheduled to close off its first visit to Taiwan by leaving Keelung at 7 p.m. Thursday for a trip to Yokohama.
cruise
cruise ship
Keelung
MSC Cruises
MSC Bellissima
Okinawa

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s National Palace Museum to open 10 Mondays amid post-COVID interest
Taiwan’s National Palace Museum to open 10 Mondays amid post-COVID interest
2023/04/29 20:45
Giant rubber duck in north Taiwan harbor surprises locals
Giant rubber duck in north Taiwan harbor surprises locals
2023/04/14 19:33
Resorts World One cruise ship arrives in Taiwan Strait islands
Resorts World One cruise ship arrives in Taiwan Strait islands
2023/04/11 13:45
Resorts World One arrives at Kaohsiung in south Taiwan for first voyage to Hong Kong
Resorts World One arrives at Kaohsiung in south Taiwan for first voyage to Hong Kong
2023/04/04 19:51
Taxi fares in north Taiwan to increase starting Saturday
Taxi fares in north Taiwan to increase starting Saturday
2023/03/29 14:17