MSC cruise ship takes 4,000 visitors to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The MSC Bellissima arrived in Keelung Thursday (May 4) morning, becoming the largest cruise ship ever to have entered the north Taiwan harbor.

The Bellissima measures 171,598 tons and brought 4,620 travelers into Taiwan, though its maximum volume is 5,714 passengers, the Liberty Times reported. Swiss-based MSC Cruises plans to use the ship on a service between Keelung and the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako from January 2024.

The Bellissima, built in France in 2017-2018, entered service in 2019. At 315 meters long and 65 m high, the ship counts as the largest cruise vessel operating in Asian waters.

Travelers can spend time at its eight restaurants and bars, or at its three swimming pools, the report said. MSC employs 1,564 people to work on board, spread over 19 floors.

The ship is scheduled to close off its first visit to Taiwan by leaving Keelung at 7 p.m. Thursday for a trip to Yokohama.