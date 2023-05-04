Costco Taiwan blueberries also tainted with hepatitis A

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 15,000 kilograms of frozen blueberries imported by Costco Taiwan have tested positive for hepatitis A, following news last week that 17,000 kg of a tainted frozen berry mix had been sold by the wholesaler to consumers.

On April 28, news broke that one out of five test bags of Kirkland Signature "Three Berry Blend" of frozen raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries has tested positive for hepatitis A. Costco Taiwan had sold 17,431 kg of the bags, which weigh 1.81 kg each to consumers.

On Monday (May 1), Costco Taiwan announced the Three Berry Blend packages were imported from Chile and have the expiration date of Sept. 19, 2023. It said that when it received notice that the mixed berries had failed border inspection, it immediately removed the product from warehouses and e-commerce and is issuing recall notices to members.

The retailer on Wednesday (May 3), said it stopped importing frozen berries, and it stopped selling them on April 30.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at a press conference said that samples from a batch of 15,236 kg blueberries made by Kirkland Signature and imported by Costco Taiwan had also tested positive for hepatitis A and has barred Costco Taiwan from importing frozen berries until June 2, reported SET News.

Costco said that it will send notifications to members who have purchased frozen berries with the same expiration date as the products affected. It would also recall the products, and cooperate with the supervisory agency requirements.

It notified Costco members who purchased frozen blueberries with expiration dates of Feb. 24, 2024 and Feb. 25, 2024 to stop consuming the product and return it to the nearest Costco store.

Costco said that each store has a return counter and will continue to accept returns. If members have suspected symptoms of hepatitis A such as fever, general discomfort, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, they should seek medical treatment and inform physicians of their recent dietary history.

Consumers who have questions about the tainted berries are encouraged to contact Costco Taiwan Customer Service Center at 449-9909 (direct dial for landlines, add 02 for mobile phones, service hours: Monday to Sunday 9:30 am to 9:30 pm).



Costco Taiwan blueberries recalled after positive hepatitis A test results. (FDA photo)