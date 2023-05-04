SDMC Becomes an Affiliate Member of The Hong Kong 4As

The Hong Kong 4As recognizes SDMC's commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and business ethics in the advertising industry.

SDMC x The Hong Kong 4As

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 May 2023 - SDMC , a leading full-scope digital marketing company in Hong Kong, proudly announces its affiliate membership with Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong (The Hong Kong 4As). This membership recognizes SDMC's commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and business ethics in the advertising industry.As an affiliate member, SDMC looks forward to actively contributing to the industry and forging long-term development partnerships with fellow members. Through collaboration and knowledge-sharing, SDMC aims to drive innovation and elevate the advertising and marketing landscape in Hong Kong.With a diverse range of services, SDMC supports businesses in navigating the complexities of the digital landscape. Their tailored solutions, which encompass SEO , media buying, social media management, China marketing, and micro-influencer marketing, focus on delivering results and meeting clients' unique needs.Hashtag: #digitalmarketingagency #SDMC #seocompany #sem #socialmedia #digitalmarketing #The4As

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Strategic Digital Marketing Company

SDMC is a full-scope digital marketing company. We dissect Search Engine information and user behavior through the insight of "Big Data" from the digital market. Provides Goal-oriented, Tailor-made, Sustainable optimization of online marketing solutions to any business industry.



