Enterovirus infections near Taiwan's annual peak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only days after it held its last daily press conference to report on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taiwan Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced that the number of enterovirus cases is approaching epidemic levels.

According to the CDC, there were 10,066 cases of enterovirus in Taiwan last week, an increase of 26% from the previous week per CNA, fast approaching the CDC’s epidemic threshold of 11,000 cases.

Epidemiologist Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said on Wednesday (May 3) that this year’s enterovirus epidemic is “just around the corner” and warned that the flu may also continue to be common through May, as cases did not peak during winter. Cases of enterovirus in Taiwan generally reach peak levels between May to June and September to October each year.

Frequent hand washing and mask wearing is key to avoiding getting sick, Lo said, adding that even though the epidemic has been downgraded, these basic practices should not be forgotten. Sanitizing hands with alcohol is not enough to kill the virus, and it is recommended to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water to effectively sanitize them.

As of Wednesday, three kindergartens and one elementary school in Yunlin county have been closed due to enterovirus outbreaks, per UDN.

Enterovirus symptoms often include mouth, hand, or foot sores, and fever, lasting for a week to 10 days, while the risk of serious illness or death from the virus is low. However, in the unlikely chance an infected child develops limb paralysis or weakness, seizure-like symptoms, rapid breathing or heartbeat, continuous vomiting, or is slipping in and out of consciousness, they should be taken to hospital for emergency treatment as soon as possible.