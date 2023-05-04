Taiwan military to receive Sky Sword II mobile missile launchers next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on Wednesday (May 3) that 19 Sky Sword II mobile missile launchers have been produced by the National Chung Shang Institute for Science and Technology (NCSIST) so far and will be handed over to the military on May 9.

The mobile launchers are part of the ministry’s Sea and Air Combat Capability Enhancement Plan, which was implemented last year. Under the plan, NT$23.65 billion (US$771.6 million) has been allotted over five years from 2022-2026 to produce and build various types of missiles, mobile missile launchers, and military facilities, Liberty Times reported.

The rate of progress for missile procurement is at 100%, with 800 total missiles produced in 2022, the MND said. Meanwhile, the rate of progress for mobile missile launcher procurement is at 95%.

Additionally, military facility procurement has been progressing on schedule, the defense ministry said. Multiple military facilities were completed this year and have been handed over to the military, boosting the nation’s combat readiness.

The defense ministry expects 1000 missiles to be made domestically this year. NCSIST currently has 16 production lines for the mass production of various missiles, including the Chien Hsiang suicide drone, Wan Chien missile, Hsiung Sheng missile, Sky Bow III missile, ground-launched and ship-launched Sky Sword II missiles, extended range air-launched Sky Sword II missiles, as well as Hsiung Feng III and extended range Hsiung Feng III missiles.

On Wednesday, reports said delivery of Taiwan’s newly purchased F-16V fighter jets would be postponed from the fourth quarter of 2023 until the third quarter of 2024. However, delivery of the 66 new jets would still be completed in 2026.