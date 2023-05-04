Taiwan tracks 16 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 16 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (May 3) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (May 4).

Of the 16 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, while one Shenyang J-11 fighter jet was spotted in the southwest corner of the zone.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew along the southern portion of the ADIZ. In addition, one KA-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopter was monitored in the eastern section of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 57 military aircraft and 19 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”





Flight paths of four out of 16 PLA aircraft. (MND image)