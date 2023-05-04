Haase has HR, 5 RBIs as Tigers rally for 6-5 win over Mets

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase homered and drove in five runs and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 6-5 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Javier Baez also homered for the Tigers, who were hosting the Mets for the first time in seven years. The opening game of the series was rained out on Tuesday and rescheduled as a day-night doubleheader.

The Tigers trailed 5-4 in the eighth, but Matt Vierling singled with one out and Adam Ottavino (0-2) hit Baez. Riley Greene grounded to first for the second out, but Haase hit a two-run single to right-center field.

Tyler Alexander (1-0) got the win by retiring the last batter in the eighth. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

GIANTS 4, ASTROS 2

Wilmer Flores homered and Joey Bart and Austin Slater had two hits each to lead San Francisco.

Slater drove in a run to put the Giants up in a two-run sixth, and an RBI double by Bart extended the lead to 3-0 in the seventh.

Alex Bregman got Houston within a run with a two-run home run in the eighth before Flores added some insurance for the Giants with a solo shot in the ninth.

San Francisco starter Logan Webb (2-5) yielded five hits and two runs in 7 2/3 innings, and Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

Houston’s Framber Valdez (2-4) allowed five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts in six innings.

DODGERS 10, PHILLIES 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a game-ending grand slam and Los Angeles rallied from an early five-run deficit for a season-high sixth straight win.

Bryce Harper doubled to start a four-run second inning and reached base five times in his second game of the season for the Phillies, who lost their fourth straight.

Los Angeles swept the three-game series, outscoring the defending NL champions 36-11 and reaching double digits in every game.

Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead with a two-run single in the eighth, but Philadelphia tied it in the ninth. Harper singled, Nick Castellanos walked and Bryson Stott delivered an RBI single against Brusdar Graterol (1-1).

Chris Taylor singled leading off the bottom half against former Dodgers reliever Craig Kimbrel (1-1) and stole second. Mookie Betts struck out before Freddie Freeman was walked intentionally. Will Smith drew a walk that loaded the bases, and Muncy launched the next pitch into the right-field seats for his major league-leading 12th home run.

PADRES 7, REDS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Brett Sullivan hit his first home run and had his first four RBIs, and Juan Soto hit a three-run double to make up for a baserunning blunder that cost Xander Bogaerts a club-record on-base streak as San Diego beat Cincinnati.

Seth Lugo (3-2) pitched six strong innings for the Padres, who have won seven of 10 heading into a home weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. It’ll be the teams’ first meeting since the Padres eliminated the 111-win Dodgers in four games in the NL Division Series to reach their first NL Championship Series in 24 years.

The 29-year-old Sullivan, catching a day game after a night game, hit a two-run double down the right field line with one out in the second and then drove a two-run homer to right with two outs in the fourth. His two-run double, off Luis Cessa (1-4), snapped the Padres’ 0-for-15 skid with runners in scoring position.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, RANGERS 7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Christian Walker homered twice before he drew a bases-loaded walk that put Arizona ahead to stay.

Walker put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-1 with his three-run homer in the third, added a solo shot in the fifth that chased Texas starter Andrew Heaney and walked on four pitches from Jose Leclerc in the seventh that drove in the run that snapped a 7-7 tie.

Each team hit four homers on the mostly sunny, 79-degee day with the roof open.

Ketel Marte and Emmanuel Rivera also homered for Arizona, which matched its season high for runs. Walker matched his career-best with five RBIs in his sixth career multihomer game.

Josh Jung hit two homers for the Rangers, who had a four-game win streak snapped. Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras also went deep.

Joe Mantiply (1-0), the third Arizona pitcher, threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Josh Sborz (0-1), the second of five Texas pitchers, allowed three runs over 1 1/3 innings.

