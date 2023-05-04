Frankfurt beats Stuttgart 3-2 to reach German Cup final

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani fired Eintracht Frankfurt into the German Cup final with a 3-2 win at Stuttgart in their semifinal on Wednesday.

Kolo Muani sealed the result with a penalty after setting up Frankfurt’s equalizer to book a showdown with Leipzig on June 3 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Leipzig — which defeated Freiburg 5-1 in their semifinal on Tuesday — is the defending champion after winning the competition for its first title last year.

Frankfurt has won the tournament five times, most recently in 2018.

Tiago Tomás put Stuttgart ahead in the 19th minute as the home team got the better start. But Stuttgart also missed good opportunities and the visitors improved, particularly after Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos had to go off with an injury.

Kolo Muani set up Evan Ndicka’s equalizer in the 51st, four minutes before Daichi Kamada got Frankfurt’s second.

Kolo Muani sealed the win from the penalty spot in the 77th after he was brought down on a counterattack by Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow, who was booked.

Enzo Millot pulled one back against the run of play for Stuttgart in the 83rd, before the home team had defender Borna Sosa sent off with two yellow cards in quick succession.

But Stuttgart kept pushing and a late penalty appeal for an alleged handball was declined after a VAR check.

Frankfurt hadn’t won a game since beating Union Berlin in the semifinals last month. That was its only win in its previous 12 games across all competitions.

