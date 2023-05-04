Juventus and Vlahovic end negative streaks in win over Lecce

ROME (AP) — Dusan Vlahovic ended a long scoring drought with the decisive goal and Juventus ended a five-match winless streak across all competitions with a 2-1 victory over visiting Lecce in Serie A on Wednesday.

The victory moved Juventus into second place and two points ahead of Lazio, which was hosting Sassuolo later.

Lazio needs to beat Sassuolo to prevent Napoli from sealing its first Italian league title in 33 years.

Diego Maradona led Napoli to its only two Serie A championships in 1987 and 1990.

Juventus, which was already eliminated from title contention, is 16 points behind Napoli.

Vlahovic scored before the break to end a run of 773 minutes without a goal in the Italian league. And the Serbia international did it in style, using a half-volley from the edge of the area to find the target.

Leandro Paredes had given Juventus an early lead with a free kick around Lecce’s wall before Assan Ceesay converted a penalty to equalize for Lecce.

Danilo nearly added another for Juventus with a header off the post.

Juventus hadn’t won since beating Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on April 13.

DIA'S DAY

Boulaye Dia scored a hat trick for Salernitana but Cristiano Biraghi scored a late equalizer for Fiorentina in a wild 3-3 draw.

It’s been a big few days for Dia, who also scored an equalizer at Napoli on Sunday in a regional derby to prevent the title celebration. The Senegal forward now has 15 goals in his debut season in Italy.

Also, Atalanta beat Spezia 3-2 with goals from Marten de Roon, Davide Zappacosta and Luis Muriel; and Alessandro Buongiorno and Pietro Pellegri scored for Torino in a 2-0 win at last-place Sampdoria.

