Lego, wax and chocolate replicas: Unusual tributes to King Charles' coronation

For some hardcore fans of the royal family, the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, on May 6 at Westminster Abbey will be the event of a lifetime. Royal enthusiast John Loughrey is shown here wearing a hat decorated with royal memorabilia while standing along the King's coronation route at The Mall in London four days ahead of the big event.