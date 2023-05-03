Lucknow, Chennai share points after rain halts IPL game

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Rain forced the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings to share the points in their 2023 Indian Premier League game on Wednesday.

Ayush Badoni scored 59 not out off 33 balls to help Lucknow reach 125-7 in 19.2 overs before play was halted by a heavy shower. After a delay of more than 90 minutes the game was called, the first washout of the 2023 IPL season.

The start of play was also delayed by a wet outfield after Chennai won the toss and opted to field.

Lucknow made a few changes to its lineup with captain Lokesh Rahul ruled out of the tournament with a hip injury and batter Deepak Hooda left out.

Manan Vohra and Karan Sharam fell for a combined 19 runs, as spin came to the fore once again at the Ekana Stadium.

Chennai’s Maheesh Theekshana picked 2-37, including bowling opener Vohra. He also got stand-in captain Krunal Pandya for a golden duck, the two wickets coming off consecutive deliveries in the sixth over.

Moeen Ali also picked 2-13, dismissing Kyle Mayers and Sharma, as Lucknow was down to 27-3.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled Marcus Stoinis with an unplayable delivery, which turned away from the batsman and crashed into his off-stump, leaving Lucknow at 44-5.

Badoni and Nicholas Pooran then added 59 off 48 balls for the sixth wicket.

Pooran played out 31 deliveries for 20 runs, while Badoni went on the attack. He struck two fours and four sixes to reach 50 off 30 balls.

Lucknow stole 44 runs in the final four overs against the run of play before the rain intervened.

The Punjab Kings plays the Mumbai Indians in the evening game.

