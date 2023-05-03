Alexa
Lucknow, Chennai share points after rain halts IPL game

By Associated Press
2023/05/03 23:11
Groundsmen, holding umbrellas, walk in the outfield as an announcement is displayed on a big screen informing spectators after the Indian Premier Leag...
Fans of Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni hold a placard as they wait for the play to resume after rain stopped it during the Indian Premier Leagu...
A couple sits under an umbrella and wait for the play to resume after rains stopped it during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow ...
Groundsmen, some holding umbrellas, stand as it rains after the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kin...
Chennai Super Kings' Maheesh Theekshana bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super...
Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja falls in an attempt to field the ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants...
Lucknow Super Giants' Ayush Badoni, center, plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super...
Spectators wait for the play to resume after it stopped due to rains during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and C...
The pitch area is seen covered with plastic sheets after rain stopped play during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants...
Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana, right, bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chen...

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Rain forced the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings to share the points in their 2023 Indian Premier League game on Wednesday.

Ayush Badoni scored 59 not out off 33 balls to help Lucknow reach 125-7 in 19.2 overs before play was halted by a heavy shower. After a delay of more than 90 minutes the game was called, the first washout of the 2023 IPL season.

The start of play was also delayed by a wet outfield after Chennai won the toss and opted to field.

Lucknow made a few changes to its lineup with captain Lokesh Rahul ruled out of the tournament with a hip injury and batter Deepak Hooda left out.

Manan Vohra and Karan Sharam fell for a combined 19 runs, as spin came to the fore once again at the Ekana Stadium.

Chennai’s Maheesh Theekshana picked 2-37, including bowling opener Vohra. He also got stand-in captain Krunal Pandya for a golden duck, the two wickets coming off consecutive deliveries in the sixth over.

Moeen Ali also picked 2-13, dismissing Kyle Mayers and Sharma, as Lucknow was down to 27-3.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled Marcus Stoinis with an unplayable delivery, which turned away from the batsman and crashed into his off-stump, leaving Lucknow at 44-5.

Badoni and Nicholas Pooran then added 59 off 48 balls for the sixth wicket.

Pooran played out 31 deliveries for 20 runs, while Badoni went on the attack. He struck two fours and four sixes to reach 50 off 30 balls.

Lucknow stole 44 runs in the final four overs against the run of play before the rain intervened.

The Punjab Kings plays the Mumbai Indians in the evening game.

