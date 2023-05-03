NFT fundraiser for elderly care a hit in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 120 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) bearing the cartoon images of Taiwan’s veteran entertainers were sold during a unique metaverse fundraiser aimed at raising awareness for elderly and long-term care.

The “Four Superstars Metaverse Charity Fundraiser,” held on Tuesday (May 2), was organized by the Taiwan U-Life Association (ULife) and tech company FormosaVerse, which minted artworks of singers Lee Ping-hui (李炳輝), Yeh Fu-tai (葉復台), Lin Sung-i (林松義), and Lin Chung (林沖). The goal of the fundraiser, according to ULife, was to engage younger generations through technology and highlight to them issues relating to elders living alone and long-term care.

Taking advantage of NFT trading’s popularity, the event took place during a week when blockchain transactions boomed. NFT buyers were reportedly so active that many had to pay extra gas fees to skip an eight-hour wait.

ULife and FormosaVerse believe that NFTs are ideal products for charity fundraisers due to their diverse functions: aside from holding deeper meanings and value, NFTs can be seen as investments and collectables. Additionally, the nature of NFTs means every person that supports the cause by purchasing one gets a unique identifier that cannot be replicated, thereby leaving a mark of their kindness within the metaverse.