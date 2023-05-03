Alexa
Taiwan’s KMT plans July congress in New Taipei City

KMT chairman rules himself out as candidate for president, vice president

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/03 20:14
New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (second right). 

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (second right).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) on Wednesday (May 3) denied reports that the choice of New Taipei City as the site for a July congress meant that it would choose its mayor, Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), as its presidential candidate.

The opposition was expected to announce its selected candidate for the 2024 presidential election in May. The July delegate congress could serve as a stage to promote the party’s candidates for president, vice president, and legislators.

However, KMT officials said they needed to select a location large enough for the event and denied the party should hurry up with the selection of a presidential contender due to worsening opinion polls, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Hou is also facing competition for the KMT nomination from Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), who has been traveling throughout Taiwan to explain his policies and meet with local politicians.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) named Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as its official presidential candidate in April, allowing him to establish an early lead in opinion polls. Former Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is widely expected to win the nomination of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) later in May.

In a separate move, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) reiterated his party would nominate the strongest possible ticket for president and vice president, adding such a duo would not include him, the Liberty Times reported. Chu ran for president in 2016, losing to the DPP’s Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who was reelected in 2020 for a second and final term.
