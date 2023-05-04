Taiwanese star Kai Ko says lessons have been learned as Bad Education goes global

"We believe that there is a possibility to be understood by anybody in the world," said Kai Ko (柯震東), speaking after the European premiere of his directorial debut Bad Education, which was among the opening night films at last week’s 25th Far East Film Festival in Italy.



Taiwanese star Kai Ko addresses the press during April’s Far East Film Festival. (FEFF photo)

Ko introduced his tale of youthful freedom and fear to the people of Udine, Italy, which hosts the FEFF, and at the same time introduced it as a distinctly Taiwanese film.

“This is a very local film, from the shoot, to the location, to the dialogue,” said Ko. “Everything is very Taiwanese. At first, I was very concerned and nervous about the reaction from a completely different audience in Europe. So, I was very happy with the reception.”

The film's premiere in Europe follows a successful run in Taiwan, and a string of accolades. Ko earned a nomination for Best New Director at the Golden Horse Awards, while Berant Zhu (朱軒洋) won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film.



Kai Ko and Bad Education star Kent Tsai (蔡凡熙) talk before the opening night screening in Udine. (FEFF photo)

And audiences have indeed warmed to Bad Education’s story of three best friends on their graduation night. As they roam the city streets, it feels like their lives could all change in a single night.

However, this wondrous possibility quickly turns into a bleak reality. Seeking to strengthen their bond, the friends decide to share their deepest, darkest secrets. The consequences of these revelations and the ensuing game of one-upmanship test their friendship like never before.

Bad Education marks Ko's transition from actor to director, a journey that began with his breakout role in the 2011 coming-of-age film, You Are the Apple of My Eye. Along with his role in last year's Till We Meet Again, both films were directed by hit novelist and filmmaker Giddens Ko (柯景騰), who served as screenwriter on this latest Kai Ko project.

This shifting dynamic highlights Kai Ko's upward trajectory since their first collaboration when he was just 19 years old. He says that both filmmakers have grown professionally and personally over the past 13 years.

“Our relationship has evolved,” said Ko. “We are no longer mentor and student; we are more like friends. We now have a more equal footing. We also have learned to accept each other's professionalism and the way we both develop in our own careers.”

This transformation from mentor to coworker required careful consideration. To maintain a conducive working relationship, Kai Ko explained how Giddens Ko stayed “out of sight” during shooting.

“Right from the beginning, we agreed that his influence on the final production should remain solely as a screenwriter, without interfering with directorial decisions,” said Kai Ko.



Bad Education follows the fate of three high school friends over one night of mayhem. (FEFF photo)

Bad Education is a film that revolves around the decisions people make: how they define them and the paths they set people on. This theme serves as a unifying connection between Ko's work and his personal life.

After struggling to find work following a drug-related controversy back in 2014, Bad Education has brought him back into the mainstream spotlight, signifying acceptance and confidence in his work and his future in film.

“I made a lot of bad choices,” says Ko. “Choices help you evolve as a person, to grow or retract. They open doors, create paths, and offer new solutions for moving forward. At the end of the day, you have to move forward, hoping for something better and looking ahead positively. So, if you look back, even though it's a bad experience, it paves the way for you to create good experiences in the future.”

Bad Education is also notable for scenes of intense violence. Ko explained that this was necessary to “reflect the deceitfulness of these characters.” The more they try to escape the consequences of their actions, the worse their situation becomes.

“Bad people also have principles, and they can teach these boys what is right and wrong. The violence was there for a reason,” he said.

Ko's foray into directing was never a planned career move, but the result of an opportunity he could not resist. “It just so happened that I really loved this script and was heavily involved in the development phase of the project, so I took on this role,” he said.

Despite the success of his directorial debut, Ko's heart still lies with acting, and he is eager to return to his roots. “Deep down, I want to continue being an actor,” said Ko. “If the right opportunity comes along, maybe in a couple of years, I will direct again. But for now, I'm looking for new roles in acting."

As Kai Ko embarks on this new chapter in his career, he made it clear that he was open to both the opportunities and challenges ahead. Like those young boys running through the streets, for Kai Ko, it feels as though anything is possible.



Kai Ko (third from left) and Bad Education film crew, cast posed for a photo after a talk on Taiwanese cinema at last week’s 25th Far East Film Festival. (FEFF photo)