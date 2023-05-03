1st plum rains of 2023 to fall on Taiwan this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecasts that the first plum rains of the year will arrive in Taiwan this weekend, with the heaviest rain on Sunday (May 7).

Liao Ching-hsiang (廖經翔), a forecaster with the CWB, said that from Wednesday (May 3) to Friday (May 5), there will be sporadic showers in eastern Taiwan and afternoon showers in mountainous areas of western Taiwan. However, the weather will change as the plum rain front approaches on Saturday.

WeatherRisk predicted that rain is likely across the country from Saturday night to Sunday, and temperatures will likely drop. Liao predicted brief showers in central Taiwan and areas north, as well as Hualien, Taitung, and mountainous areas of southern Taiwan, with rainfall the heaviest in all areas on Sunday.

On Monday (May 8), under the influence of the northeasterly winds, Liao said the areas affected by rain will gradually shrink, with northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan, and mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan possibly still seeing some precipitation.