Hebe Haven Yacht Club Open Day 2023

Unlock the world of sailing at HHYC Open Day 2023

Boat Cruising on Hebe One (Motorised Catamaran)

FREE watersports: stand up paddle boards and kayaks

Free watersports trials on dinghies, J/80s, stand-up paddle boards and kayaks

Car boot sale

Hebe bazaar with vendors

Cruising on Hebe One and MoHan (40-minute ride for each session around the bay)

and (40-minute ride for each session around the bay) BBQ, F&B

Marine Police Booth

Lucky draws throughout the day

End-of-day fun race

Bouncy castle, face painting workshops

The 60th Anniversary of Hebe Haven Yacht Club

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 May 2023 - Sailing, sail training, scenery, stalls, sustainability, scrummy snacks, Sailability and sea trips are all open to the public at Hebe Haven Yacht Club (HHYC) this Sunday. HHYC is pleased to announce its annualon Sunday 7 May 2023 at its picturesque location in Pak Sha Wan. This key annual event on HHYC's calendar runs from 10 am to 5 pm on the day showcasing its work as part of the celebrations for the Club's 60Anniversary. Get out on the water and enjoy the freedom and have tons of fun ashore too. Welcoming people from all walks of life, this not-to-be-missed event is expected to unveil the joy of sailing and other water based activities for all, members and non-members alike.The Open Day is open to the public, people attending can experience our sailing programmes by joining one of the FREE taster sessions on boats both small and big! Try your hand at learning the ropes and sailing one of our fleet of dinghies (Quests and Picos), take out a kayak or a stand-up paddle boards (SUP) under the watchful eye of our expert sailing instructors. One of the highlights is the opportunity to try your hand at crewing one of our six J/80 keelboats, where you can experience what it's like on a bigger sail boat with a group of people aboard working as a team. For those who prefer to stray ashore, there's also a mini carnival on land offering fun games, DIY workshops, stalls galore and even a car boot sale.As well as visiting the HHYC booths being showcased, visitors can also drop by thebooth to learn more about how dedicated volunteers help empower physically challenged athletes and some other under-represented within the community, to pursue their dream of sailing and get control out at sea.In addition to all the fun of previous events, this year visitors will also have the opportunity to join the taster sessions on Hansa 303 and a cruise out on, a 40-foot Solaris yacht donated to Sailability by the Scallywag Hong Kong Foundation.For those who would like to dive deep in understanding more about what sailing is all about, come meet theteam to discover their learning path towards excellence, and how their sail training and racing has put them in the spotlight in both regional and international regattas. Visitors can also find some treasure from over 20 vendors in our Car Boot Sale—we encourage everyone to bring your own bag to fill up with bargains for some preloved products, while supporting sustainability.Paul Arkwright, General Manager, Hebe Haven Yacht Club said, "We're delighted to once again open our doors to the public for the 10HHYC Open Day. This year is even more special as we are also celebrating our Club's 60Anniversary. We welcome everyone to join us at this annual club event to unlock the wonderful world of sailing. Come along and try out a huge range of watersports for free, as our dedicated team at our Sailing Centre guide you through the ropes with practical boat handling techniques. This is great chance to try our new boats and is particularly useful for those wishing to join any of our sailing courses throughout the year. And for those who prefer something a bit more relaxing, have a snack at the Club, browse the stalls, and take a leisurely cruise around beautiful Shelter Cove aboardHHYC's catamaran or take a trip out onSailability's 40-foot Solaris yacht."Hashtag: #Sailing #HHYC #GoHebe #WorldSailing #SailingHK #HHYCOpenDay2023

Hebe Haven Yacht Club

Hebe Haven Yacht Club is a private members Club established in Pak Sha Wan, Sai Kung since 1963. The Club provides first class yacht racing and boating facilities for members. The Club also works closely with local schools and organisations to offer training facilities and professional instruction to develop youth sailing in Hong Kong. As a 'Caring Organisation' member, the Club proactively contributes to the local community with regular organised events.



