Chinese invasion of Taiwan not as easy as it seems

Taiwan diplomat says nation cooperating with US to strengthen defense

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/03 16:01
Troops from 542nd Armor Brigade train during Han Kuang exercises in 2019.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese invasion of Taiwan will not go down easily, the director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco, Scott Lai (賴銘琪) said in an opinion article published Wednesday (May 3).

“Taiwan has been actively working with the U.S. to bolster its defense capabilities,” Lai wrote in Deseret News. He pointed out that the Arms Exports Delivery Solutions Act is being deliberated in Congress to ensure the speedy delivery of defense weapons Taiwan purchases from the U.S.

Lai also said Taiwan is “greatly appreciative” of countries who have spoken up for Taiwan and protested China’s military threats. “Their disapproval of China’s military drills significantly moves the needle in dissuading China against taking more aggressive action,” he said.

The director-general emphasized that “China cannot dictate how Taiwan makes friends, and China cannot dictate how our friends internationally interact with Taiwan.”

He said that with the support of like-minded partners, Taiwan is committed to maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
