Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines adjusts Airbus orders

Airline cuts Airbus A-350-1000 orders in favor of Airbus A350-900

  104
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/03 15:28
Starlux Airlines is adjusting its orders for Airbus planes. (Facebook, Starlux Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines will reduce its orders for the Airbus A350-1000 from 12 to eight, but increase orders for the cheaper Airbus A350-900 from six to 10, reports said Wednesday (May 3).

The airline had initially announced plans to buy 12 A350-1000 planes and six A350-900 aircraft, but netizens noticed none of the former type were mentioned in the Airbus website, UDN reported. A Starlux spokesman denied the plans had been canceled, but said orders would depend on the performance of its routes and networks, with the company only buying the most suitable types of planes.

The A350-1000 could carry 40 more passengers than the A350-900, but was also NT$1.5 billion (US$49 million) more expensive. The change of plans could save Starlux up to NT$6 billion, the UDN report said.

The new planes would be delivered in 2026 and 2027, though Starlux said it hoped they could arrive earlier. The changes would not affect the airline’s current plan to expand its network, a spokesman said.

Starlux started flying to Los Angeles last week, but it has plans to introduce other destinations in the United States in the near future. The airline would add roughly one destination every six or eight months until it reached a total of six or seven.
Starlux Airlines
Airbus
airplane
Airbus A350
Airbus A350-1000
Airbus A350-900
orders

