Taiwan welcomes deputy Irish PM's support for regional peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the Irish Deputy Prime Minister, Micheal Martin, for highlighting the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait during a keynote speech at an international relations conference on Tuesday (May 2).

While speaking at the Royal Irish Academy, Martin said that "maintenance of stability and the status quo in relation to Taiwan is critical”. “Any attempt to change the status quo by force would not be acceptable,” he said, adding that "any serious escalation would have consequences for all countries."

Martin also said Ireland should enhance its economic and institutional resilience, and cooperate with EU partners to ensure economic security.

Despite expressing willingness to cooperate and interact with China, the deputy prime minister said Ireland does not "intend to be silent when we see evidence of core principles being undermined." He brought up the concept of ‘de-risking but not de-coupling,' which EU President von der Leyen previously mentioned.

Martin's public statement is the latest in a series of remarks made by democratic nations, including the U.S., South Korea, Philippines, U.K., and Italy, MOFA pointed out in a press release. These statements reaffirm the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, proving that it is a global issue, it said.

“Taiwan and Ireland are partners that share universal values such as democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law,” MOFA said. In the future, the two countries will continue to strengthen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, biotechnology, machinery, and green energy, the ministry added.

“Taiwan will continue to fulfill its responsibilities as an international member and work with like-minded partners, including Ireland, to make greater contributions to global freedom, democracy, peace, stability, and sustainable prosperity,” it said.

In November 2021, Taiwanese envoy to Ireland Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆) urged Dublin to improve relations with Taipei amid closer EU-Taiwan ties. He suggested that the first step be reopening the country's representative office in Taipei.

The Institute for Trade and Investment, which opened in 1989, was tasked with consular affairs and trade promotion, among other responsibilities. However, it closed in 2012 due to austerity measures.

In December 2021, the Irish Senate unanimously passed a resolution to enhance Dublin's ties with Taipei and protest Beijing's goal of annexing Taiwan.

Last week, on April 28, Taiwanese legislators established the Taiwan-Ireland Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association.