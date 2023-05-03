Taiwan slaps month-long ban on Costco berries after hepatitis A investigation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned Costco Taiwan from importing blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries from the United States until June 2 due to an investigation into hepatitis A.

The hepatitis A virus was found in bags of mixed frozen berries of the Kirkland Signature brand at Cosco last week, but the Liberty Times reported on Wednesday (May 3) that the virus has also been found in a shipment of 15,236 kilograms of frozen blueberries at the border.

The FDA said it would no longer allow berries to be imported from the U.S. for a month, while products already on sale in Cosco Taiwan will be further inspected.

A Taichung City resident tested positive for hepatitis A after eating frozen blueberries upon returning from Mexico in March, but no official link to Costco was established, and relatives who ate the same product tested negative, per CNA. Health authorities said that consumers of the Kirkland Signature berries should carefully monitor their health for 60 days.

In addition, the FDA would look closer at berries imported from other countries and companies, with border checks increasing to 10% of total shipments, CNA reported.

Of Taiwan’s 32 hepatitis A cases recorded this year, 31 were local infections, and one was an imported case, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Officials added that none were related to berries sold by Costco.