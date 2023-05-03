Europe Self-driving Car Market Segmentation in 2023 Understanding Your Customers

The most recent research study on the global “Europe Self-driving Car Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The report provides an overview of the Europe self-driving car market, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 49.9%, leading to global revenue of USD 38.51 Billion by 2024.

The market is further segmented based on applications, automation, and technology components. The applications segment is categorized into personal use and commercial use, with most of the self-driving cars currently on the road being owned for personal usage. The automation levels are categorized into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous technology, with semi-autonomous cars dominating the automation segment. The technological components used in autonomous cars include radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor, and GPS navigation system. The market is segmented into EU5 and rest of EU5 based on countries, with the EU5 securing the highest market share due to countries like the U.K. and France progressing with self-driving cars.

The key growth factors for the Europe self-driving car market include European countries following the trend of North America towards driving an autonomous vehicle and the British government planning to adopt regulations for driverless technology by summer 2017. It is projected that there would be a 25% self-driving car penetration in this region by 2035. Factors that may restrain the adoption of self-driving cars include a lack of skill and strict data protection regulations set by the European Union.

The key players in the Europe self-driving car market are Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Volvo, Nissan, and Bosch.

The report covers the historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the Europe self-driving car market, along with market drivers and challenges, market trends, and analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market. It also discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and more in various regions and countries, including North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

