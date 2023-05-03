Latin America Self-driving Car Market Trends to Watch in 2023 A Comprehensive Analysis

The most recent research study on the global “Latin America Self-driving Car Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Self-driving cars, also known as driverless cars or autonomous cars, are vehicles that can travel between destinations without the need for human drivers. These cars use a combination of cameras, radars, sensors, GPS systems, and artificial intelligence (AI) to navigate roads and traffic, making them safer and more efficient than traditional cars. It is expected that self-driving cars could reduce car crashes by up to 90%.

The Latin America self-driving car market is expected to see significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 28.5% and estimated global revenue of USD 3.75 Billion by 2024. The market is segmented by applications, automation levels, technological components, and countries.

In terms of applications, self-driving cars can be categorized into personal use and commercial use. Initially, self-driving cars will likely be owned personally, but eventually, they could be used for ride-sharing and other commercial purposes. The region is showing a great interest towards autonomous driving technologies, with approximately half of the people surveyed believing that autonomous vehicles will improve mobility in the city.

The self-driving automation levels are categorized into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are currently dominating the automation segment, but car manufacturers are targeting to introduce fully autonomous cars by 2020. The Latin American market has enormous potential for advanced driver assistance i.e. level 1 automation. The region is also enthusiastic about owning electric vehicles, which would help the car manufacturers of the region to progress in their level of automation.

The technological components used in self-driving cars include radar sensors, lidar sensors, automotive vehicle cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and GPS navigation systems. Radar-based driver assistance systems are already being used right now. As of now, these have been used for adaptive cruise control, collision warning systems, blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assistance, rear cross-traffic alerts, and backup parking assistance.

In terms of countries, the self-driving car market is divided into Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of LATAM. Autonomous cars have their highest presence in Brazil because the state has a robust connective infrastructure, with around 90% of the cities having 4G coverage. The citizens are also keenly interested in autonomous vehicle technology as their disposable income is increasing at a fast pace.

Key growth factors for the Latin America self-driving car market include the potential for advanced driver assistance, the enthusiasm for electric vehicles, and the favorable opinion of autonomous cars among surveyed populations. Nissan’s introduction of the 100% electric, zero-emission car called Nissan LEAF is also a step towards the growth of the market.

However, factors that may restrain the adoption of self-driving cars in the region include regulation, poor infrastructure, poor road quality, and a less number of active AV tests.

The key players in the Latin American self-driving car market include Apple, Microsoft, Toyota, Nissan, and General Motors.

The Latin America self-driving car market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, with Brazil leading the way. The potential benefits of self-driving cars are too significant to ignore, but challenges such as infrastructure and regulation need to be addressed to ensure the safe implementation of self-driving cars in the region.

