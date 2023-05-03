North America Self-driving Car Market Growth Drivers for 2023 and Beyond

The most recent research study on the global “North America Self-driving Car Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Self-driving cars, also known as driverless or autonomous cars, use a combination of technologies such as cameras, radars, sensors, GPS systems, and artificial intelligence to travel between destinations without the need for human drivers. These vehicles are expected to reduce car crashes by 90%, and the North American self-driving car market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 50.8%, leading to global revenue of USD 49.79 Billion by 2024.

The North American self-driving car market is further segmented based on applications, automation, and technology components. General Motors plans to launch a fleet of autonomous taxi Robo-Taxis in US cities by 2019. Based on automation, self-driving cars are categorized into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous, with semi-autonomous cars dominating the automation segment. The North American market is likely to witness a considerable growth prospect in the Lidar market, due to growing adoption of administrative regulations mandating the installation of specific automotive safety technologies in both lightweight and heavyweight vehicles in the region.

North American technological companies have been innovating these driverless cars since the very beginning, and autonomous vehicles are already present in this region, promising a wave of efficiency that will transform the transportation industry. However, very few cities in this region are allowed to test autonomous cars, making it difficult for car manufacturers to launch their cars.

The key players in the North American self-driving car market are Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Waymo, Toyota, Volvo, General Motors, Tesla, Nissan, and Cisco.

The report on the North American self-driving car market provides an overview of the market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the North American self-driving car market, applications of cars in the North American self-driving car market, automation level in the North American self-driving car market, technology components in the North American self-driving car market, and countries (U.S. and Canada) market size data for the North American self-driving car market. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

The North American self-driving car market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing use of autonomous vehicles in the transportation industry. The market offers significant growth opportunities for businesses involved in the development of self-driving cars. To gain a competitive advantage in this market, companies must focus on innovative technologies and collaborate with industry leaders to create new products and services that meet consumer needs.

