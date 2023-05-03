Europe Mobile Device Management Market 2023 Key Growth Drivers and Investment Opportunities

The most recent research study on the global “Europe Mobile Device Management Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Mobile device management (MDM) is a software used by IT departments of companies to manage, secure, and monitor the devices of employees. The European MDM market is expected to reach USD 1.83 Billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 20.02% during 2018-2023. The market is divided into three primary segments based on solutions, deployment, and end-users.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into device management, application management, security management, and network service management. Device management is expected to have the largest market share, with a CAGR of 26.73% during 2018-2023. Based on deployment, the cloud deployment market is expected to have a larger share, with a CAGR of 21.16% during 2018-2023. Based on end-users, healthcare will have a major market share, with a CAGR of 17.49% during 2018-2023.

The key growth factors driving the European MDM market include the criticality of data security among European enterprises, the rising adoption of smartphones and mobile devices for work in the healthcare sector, and the productivity gains associated with allowing employees to use their own devices for work. However, decreasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) among businesses is a threat to the market growth.

The major competitors in the European MDM market include SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Citrix solutions, and others.

The report provides an overview of the European MDM market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the segment based on solutions, deployment, and end-users, and analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market. The report helps buyers understand the demand for MDM, identify challenge areas and address them, develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights, recognize key competitors, understand the initiatives and growth strategies taken by major companies, and define competitive positioning. The report also discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in different regions and countries.

