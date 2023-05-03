Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management Market The Role of Branding in Product Success Insights for 2030 and Beyond

The most recent research study on the global “Middle East and Africa Mobile Device Management Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Mobile device management (MDM) has become a crucial software for the IT departments of companies in managing, securing, and monitoring employee devices. MDM software is used to ensure the safety and protection of sensitive corporate data on different devices deployed across various mobile service providers. The Middle East and Africa MDM market is expected to reach USD 0.47 Billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.88% during 2018-2023.

The market is segmented into three primary segments based on solutions, deployment, and end-users. The network service management segment is expected to have the largest market share and is estimated to grow from USD 0.06 Billion in 2018 to USD 0.16 Billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 20.26%. On the basis of deployment, the cloud deployment market will grow with a higher CAGR of 26.93% and accumulate a revenue of USD 0.30 Billion in 2023. The on-premise deployment will have a greater revenue of around USD 0.10 Billion in the year 2018. Healthcare is expected to have a major market share and will rise from USD 0.08 Billion in 2018 to USD 0.15 Billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 18.64%.

The high adoption rate of mobile devices and the increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policies are some of the key growth factors driving the Middle East and Africa MDM market. Mobile devices in this region are being used extensively for both private and professional purposes. Organizations are adopting BYOD to support varied devices and applications platforms, which assists in the mobilization of organizational data, increasing the efficiency of the organization. However, lost devices, corporate policy configuration, multiple user authentications, and others are also a concern for organizations. To evade security risks and other related problems, organizations are investing in MDM solutions and services.

Businesses heavily rely on mobile devices to meet a variety of needs. Ease in terms of device integration is very important for workflows to be executed properly. In the absence of certain protocols, professionals run the risk of experiencing compatibility issues. This is especially true if the individual is using a personal device that doesn’t meet the business’s standard update procedure. A full-company MDM policy can help ensure efficiency and compatibility across the board.

The report covers the historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the segment based on solutions, deployment, and end-users. It also includes an analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, government guidelines, export and import analysis, and future forecasts.

Buying this report will help organizations understand the demand for MDM to determine the viability of the market. It will also help them identify the challenge areas and develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights. Organizations can recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly, define their competitive positioning, and compare their products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, and market players’ analysis in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

