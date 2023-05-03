North America Mobile Device Management Market The Impact of Social and Cultural Trends on Product Development Insights for 2030

The most recent research study on the global “North America Mobile Device Management Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Mobile device management (MDM) has become an essential tool for companies to manage, secure, and monitor employee devices. MDM software is used by IT departments to ensure the safety and protection of sensitive corporate data on different devices across various mobile service providers. The North American MDM market is projected to reach USD 3.23 Billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.25% during 2018-2023.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on solutions, deployment, and end-users. The device management segment is expected to have the largest market share and is estimated to grow from USD 0.32 Bn in 2018 to USD 0.77 Bn in 2023, with a CAGR of 19.41%. On the basis of deployment, the cloud deployment market is expected to have a larger share and is estimated to grow from USD 0.75 Bn in 2018 to USD 2.48 Bn in 2023, with a CAGR of 27.12%.

Healthcare is expected to have a major market share and will rise from USD 0.45 Bn in 2018 to USD 1.70 Bn in 2023, with a CAGR of 30.43%. The U.S. has the largest market share among countries.

The rapid rise in people using smartphones and tablets in workplaces has allowed the growth of MDM market. Companies are very much interested in managing and securing their valuable data so that it doesn’t fall into wrong hands. North America is the leader in 4G and smartphone adoption and is soon going to adopt 5G services. Technological advancement in this region is also another primary factor why MDM is so important and extensively used.

However, the growth of the MDM market is currently hindered by the leakage of corporate data from mobile devices, which poses a greater threat than malware. Any data leakage can result in it falling into wrong hands and the chances of misuse are huge. The decreasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) among businesses is expected to act as a major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the MDM market. Incorporating business applications on devices to provide ease of access to employees would cause serious challenges to the corporation if the device is compromised.

The North American market has some of the leading players of the MDM market, including Airwatch, MobileIron, IBM, and others.

The report covers the historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the segment based on solutions, deployment, and end-users. It also includes an analysis of the company profiles of major competitors operating in the market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, government guidelines, export and import analysis, and future forecasts.

Buying this report will help organizations understand the demand for MDM to determine the viability of the market. It will also help them identify the challenge areas and develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights. Organizations can recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly, define their competitive positioning, and compare their products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, and market players’ analysis in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

