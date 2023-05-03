Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market Insights on Growth Potential Top Players to Watch from 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Multiplex biomarker imaging is a growing market due to its ability to detect the presence, severity, and exact location of chronic diseases and tumors. The global multiplex biomarker imaging market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the 2018-2023 period, generating a revenue of USD 523.59 Million by 2023.

Segmentation:

The global multiplex biomarker imaging market can be segmented based on techniques, components, applications, and end-users.

Technique Segment:

The technique segment includes immunohistochemistry (IHC), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), immunofluorescence (IF), tissue microarray (TMA), and toponome imaging system (TIS). IHC held the largest market share (around 47%) in this segment in 2017, while TMA is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% during the 2018-2023 period, due to the higher incidence of chronic diseases, especially cancer.

Component Segment:

The component segment includes instruments, reagents and kits, and software. The instruments section held the largest market share (67%) in 2017, followed by reagents and kits. However, software is predicted to record the fastest expansion (CAGR of 15.0%) during the forecast period (2018-2023), with more automated software packages being made available to researchers.

Application Segment:

The application segment includes oncology studies, drug safety, genetic characterization, and others (neurodegeneration and protein research). Multiplex biomarker imaging products are mostly used in oncology studies, followed by drug safety applications, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2018-2023.

End User Segment:

The end-user segment includes research institutes, translational labs, and pharma and biopharma companies. Currently, multiplex biomarker imaging products can only be used for research purposes. Pharma and biopharma companies dominated the market’s end-user segment in 2017 with a share of 39%. Meanwhile, translational laboratories are projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

The global multiplex biomarker imaging market can be segmented based on regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global multiplex biomarker imaging market with a share of 50% in 2017, followed by Europe with a 28% share. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (16.0%) during 2018-2023.

Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Abcam Plc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., US Biomax, Inc., Merck KGaA, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., MicroConstants, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, ToposNomos Ltd., and Illumina, Inc. are the leading market players in the global multiplex biomarker imaging market.

The global multiplex biomarker imaging market is projected to see significant growth over the next few years, due to the increasing demand for better detection and treatment of chronic diseases and tumors. The market is categorized based on techniques, components, applications, and end-users. The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and countries.

