Distributed Antenna Systems Market Opportunities and Challenges Prospects for Leading Players in 2023-2030

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) are a solution to the issue of poor network coverage in isolated areas, such as inside large buildings. The installation of a network of small antennas throughout a building connected to a server, enables telecommunication companies to deal with poor or no coverage both inside and outside buildings. The global distributed antenna systems market is expected to see significant growth over the next few years, with a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.16%, leading to global revenue of USD 12.2 Billion by 2023.

Offering Segment:

The offering segment of the DAS market is categorized based on components and services. The services segment currently dominates the market, with a share of around 65% in 2017. The benefits of pre-installation are the primary reason for this domination. However, the market for components is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the next few years.

Ownership Segment:

The ownership segment of the DAS market includes carriers, neutral-hosts, and enterprises. Carrier ownership held the largest share (around 44%) of the market in 2017. However, the neutral-host model is gaining popularity with regard to multi-tenant and third-party involvement in deployment and maintenance. The market for neutral-hosts is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2018-2023.

Verticals Segment:

The verticals segment of the DAS market includes commercial, public, and others. The public sub-segment held the largest market share (around 45%) within the vertical segment in 2017. The growing passenger traffic in railways, airports, and other public places is expected to boost mobile data traffic, which will enhance the requirement for communication networks in such areas. This will drive the demand for distributed antenna systems in the public sector. The commercial vertical is expected to expand due to the increasing adoption of DAS by various corporate offices to improve connectivity and productivity.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the distributed antenna systems market in 2017, with a share of 32.76%. The United States is the biggest contributor to this market due to the growing number of smartphone users and the proliferation of technologies like IoT. Asia-Pacific is a promising region and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (14.2%) during 2018-2023.

Market Players:

Verizon, AT&T, Commscope, Cobham Telecom System, SOLid Technologies, American Tower Corporation, Sprint, Boingo Wireless, Corning, and Zinwave are the leading market players in the distributed antenna systems market.

The global distributed antenna systems market is projected to see significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for better network coverage and the adoption of new technologies like IoT. The market is categorized based on offering, ownership, verticals, and geography. The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for various regions and countries.

