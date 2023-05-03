Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Forecast Top Players to Grow Significantly from 2023 to 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Licensed Sports Merchandise Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Sports merchandise licensing is an essential method used to curb the manufacturing of counterfeit products of sports teams and sports merchandise brands. The licensing of sports merchandise reduces infringements on the trademarks of teams and players to a great extent. Sports goods merchandising accounts for nearly 10% of the global sports industry. The global licensed sports merchandise market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 33.99 Billion by 2023, from USD 26.47 Billion in 2018, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

The market is classified into three segments based on products, distribution channels, and end-users. The product segment includes apparel, footwear, accessories, and others. The distribution channel segment is divided into online distribution and offline distribution, while the end-user segment consists of men, women, and children.

According to the report, the licensed footwear segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023, and will account for a market share of around 42% by 2023. The growing popularity of sports leagues is creating direct demand from fans for different types and styles of licensed footwear. To cater to this demand, manufacturers are offering innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective products. The apparel segment is close on its heels as it is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% through the forecasted period of 2018-2023 and account for a market share of around 36% by 2023.

In terms of distribution channels, the offline distribution channel held the largest market share (66%) in 2018. This is because most fans prefer to be physically present while buying their favorite gear to ensure a perfect fit and to check its authenticity. However, the online distribution channel segment, with a 34% market share in 2018, is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 6.3% during the 2018-2023 period. Companies like Amazon are gaining popularity among consumers since retailers and manufacturing companies are using technology and social media to encourage consumers to buy merchandise online.

Although the men’s category held the largest market share (58%), the women’s segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate (5.5%) through the forecasted period. Women’s participation in sports has improved over time, and the number of women playing sports regularly in England has reached an all-time high of 7.21 Mn, along with an increase in the number of female sports viewers. Women account for over 40% of the National Football League fan base. As a result, major companies such as Nike and Adidas have increased their merchandise marketing efforts, even in the Middle East, which is boosting the growth of the women’s segment.

Based on regions, the global licensed sports merchandise market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for approximately 65% of the market share. The revenue from licensed sports merchandise in North America increased by 4.65% in 2017, driven mainly by an increase in TV viewership of sports leagues in the region. Latin America is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecasted period.

Some of the major companies covered in the report include Nike, Adidas, G-III Apparel Group, Under Armour, Fanatics, Inc., VF Corporation, Puma, Li Ning Company Limited, DICKS Sporting Goods, and ANTA.

