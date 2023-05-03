Sheet Face Mask Market Growth Projections Impressive CAGR Forecasts Ahead

The most recent research study on the global “Sheet Face Mask Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Sheet face masks have become increasingly popular in recent years, as they offer a convenient and effective way to nourish and protect the skin. The global sheet face mask market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.94 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.94% from 2018 to 2023. The market is segmented based on fabric type (non-woven, cotton, hydrogel, and bio-cellulose) and category (mass and premium).

In terms of fabric type, the cotton sheet face mask segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 40% by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing popularity of cotton masks, which are soft, breathable, and have good absorption abilities. The bio-cellulose sheet face mask segment is also expected to witness significant growth, with a CAGR of 11.90%, as consumers increasingly seek out natural ingredients in their skincare products.

The premium sheet face mask segment held the larger market share of 59% in 2018, thanks to their superior quality and the growing awareness about personal care among consumers with higher disposable incomes. The mass sheet face mask segment, occupying a 41% market share in 2018, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global sheet face mask market in 2018, with a share of approximately 67%, as sheet masks are a crucial part of daily skincare routines in many Asian countries. Europe is expected to see significant growth, with a CAGR of 10.21%, driven by increasing use of organic products and growing awareness about new and advanced facial masks. The Middle East and Africa, as well as Latin America, also hold significant potential for growth, as manufacturers expand their operations to meet growing demand from consumers.

Key companies in the global sheet face mask market include Sephora Inc., Innisfree Corporation, Lancome Paris, Decleor Paris, Estee Lauder, ES Cosmetics, TONYMOLY Co., Ltd., The Face Shop, Boss Biological Technique Ltd., BioRepublic SkinCare, and Its Skin.

The report covers market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market player analysis, government guidelines, export and import analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for the sheet face mask market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

