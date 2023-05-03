Clinical Informatics Market Unlocking the Secrets of Impressive Growth Key Insights for Business Leaders

The most recent research study on the global “Clinical Informatics Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Clinical informatics is transforming the healthcare industry by integrating information technology with informatics to enhance interoperability, digitization, patient data management, and treatment procedures. As a result, physicians can make informed decisions, leading to improved patient outcomes. The global clinical informatics market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.26% from 2018 to 2023 and reach a market value of USD 33.31 Billion in 2023.

The on-premises software market held the largest share of around 58% in 2017, due to its widespread availability and usage. However, the cloud-based software segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 19.63% during the forecasted period due to the increased adoption of cloud-based platforms providing better security, storage, and efficiency.

The diagnostics market had the largest share in the application segment in 2017, contributing 39% to the market revenue. The growth of the diagnostics segment has primarily been driven by the increasing popularity of non-invasive procedures, advanced visualization systems, and technological improvements in clinical informatics products. The diagnostics market is expected to witness the highest CAGR (18.41%) among all application segments during the forecasted period, followed by the patient monitoring segment (CAGR of 18.30%).

In 2017, the hospitals segment had a global market share of approximately 38% and is expected to experience the highest growth rate (18.58%) during the 2018-2023 period. This is due to increasingly strict but favorable government policies mandating the implementation of electronic health records (EHR) across hospitals, coupled with funding and incentives. The physicians’ segment is also expected to experience significant growth.

North America has been leading the market with its technological innovations, accounting for approximately 50% of the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecasted period due to increased demand for healthcare services in this region, growing patient numbers, rising government funding for health-related IT services, and health awareness.

Major players in the global clinical informatics market include Cerner Corp, Agfa HealthCare Corp, Allscripts, Cardinal Health, CNSI, Spok, Inc. (Formerly Amcom Software), Meditech, eClinicalWorks, Nuance Communications, and West Corporation.

